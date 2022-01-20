Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE CFG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

