Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

