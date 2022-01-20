CKW Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Upstart were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock worth $341,756,829. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.00. 32,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average is $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.51. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

