CKW Financial Group Has $75,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

