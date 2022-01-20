Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $476,734,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,411. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

