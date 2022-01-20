CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $4,828.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009909 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,753,521 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

