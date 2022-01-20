Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.75

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $817.62 million and a P/E ratio of 413.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

