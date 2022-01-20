Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.84

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.84 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 9126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

