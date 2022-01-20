Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

CMA stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

