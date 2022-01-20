Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,044. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

