Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,911 Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTR stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

