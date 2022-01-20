Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $96,000 in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $4,325,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at $3,595,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

VLTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

NYSE VLTA opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc – Class A Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.