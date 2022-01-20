Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 91.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

