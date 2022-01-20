Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $118,000 Position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. Analysts anticipate that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

