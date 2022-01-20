Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

