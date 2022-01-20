Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.43 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

SM opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

