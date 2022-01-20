Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.84 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

