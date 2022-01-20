Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 444.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,451,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

