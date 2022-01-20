Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,296.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

