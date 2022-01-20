Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 184 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

