Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 218 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE LCII opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $122.99 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

