Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

ZIM opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

