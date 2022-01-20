Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,428. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $796.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 76.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

