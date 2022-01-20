Comparing Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto -1.10% 2.40% 1.35% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.99% 8.28% 3.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Central Puerto and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus target price of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $539.50 million 0.85 $97.86 million ($0.04) -76.25 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.69 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto.

Volatility and Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Central Puerto on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

