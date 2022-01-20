Comparing Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

This table compares Nerdwallet and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.34 $2.76 million $0.18 16.78

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nerdwallet and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nerdwallet currently has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 142.73%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 244.37%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Nerdwallet.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdwallet and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58%

Summary

AcuityAds beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.