Comparing NextSource Materials (NSRCF) & Its Competitors

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NextSource Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -5.75 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.48 billion $175.25 million 15.75

NextSource Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextSource Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 810 3562 3855 112 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 48.19%. Given NextSource Materials’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextSource Materials rivals beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

