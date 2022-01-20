Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $510.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.13 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $474.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $14,010,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $10,837,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $6,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 386,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,893. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

