Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

