Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $169.12

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $169.12, but opened at $165.28. Concentrix shares last traded at $169.89, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

