Conduit (LON:CRE) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

CRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit stock opened at GBX 458.85 ($6.26) on Wednesday. Conduit has a one year low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £758.04 million and a P/E ratio of -55.73.

In other news, insider Ken Randall bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($339,200.44). Also, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £10,775 ($14,701.87). Insiders purchased a total of 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500 in the last three months.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.