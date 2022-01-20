Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,388,837 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 245.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388,837 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Zynga worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.