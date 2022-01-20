Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 627,600 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Pembina Pipeline worth $41,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

PBA stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

