Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,535 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

