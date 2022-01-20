Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,718 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,900,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.