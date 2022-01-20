Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of FirstService worth $31,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

