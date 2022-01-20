Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $45.37 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,490 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $45,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 17.6% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 993,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 491.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 298,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 247,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

