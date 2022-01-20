Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $675.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

