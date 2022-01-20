Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 161,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 352.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

