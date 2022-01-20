Contrasting Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Computer Services alerts:

3.2% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Computer Services and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.85% 24.09% 14.95% Skillz -36.84% -36.94% -27.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.18 $55.40 million $2.13 25.82 Skillz $230.12 million 10.18 -$145.51 million ($0.34) -16.88

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Services and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 5 2 0 2.29

Skillz has a consensus price target of $23.21, indicating a potential upside of 304.43%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Computer Services.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Services beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.