Contrasting comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares comScore and Janel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.71 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.19 Janel $146.42 million 0.18 $5.20 million $1.71 16.37

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.08%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility & Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38% Janel 3.55% 35.86% 6.36%

Summary

Janel beats comScore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

