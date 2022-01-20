Contrasting Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95%

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockley Photonics and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 352.52%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 117.19%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -6.24 Pixelworks $40.85 million 4.60 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -7.51

Rockley Photonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pixelworks beats Rockley Photonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

