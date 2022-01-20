ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $173.80

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.80 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.43), with a volume of 1959283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.15 ($2.40).

A number of analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.21) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.91) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.46).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 36.07.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.