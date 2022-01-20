Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.

OTCMKTS CTSDF remained flat at $$7.23 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSDF shares. cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

