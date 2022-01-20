CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 801,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,391. CooTek has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

