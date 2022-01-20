Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 493.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

