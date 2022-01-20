Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE CNM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 1,054,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,543. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.