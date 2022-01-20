Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,796. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

