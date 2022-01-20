Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.56

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $142.87 million and $9.43 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

