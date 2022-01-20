Creative Planning Buys 19,236 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 42.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,412 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

