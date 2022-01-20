Creative Planning Has $2.28 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.